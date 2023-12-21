Students from Nelson and Colne College bring festive joy to Age UK Lancashire's Day Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ahead of the Christmas period. a group of students paid a special visit to Age UK Lancashire's Day Club in Nelson, singing Christmas carols and presenting them with thoughtfully curated presents. This initiative, now in its third consecutive year, originated during the challenging times of the Covid pandemic, with a recognition that many older individuals find themselves alone during the Christmas period.
Alex Corps, Curriculum Leader of Sport at Nelson and Colne College, expressed her enthusiasm for the tradition, stating:
"It's always a highlight of my year when we visit Age UK Lancashire's Day Club to drop off presents. We're here to spread a bit of happiness, but it's also a great experience for students to integrate with older people.
The visit not only brings joy to the elderly community members but also provides a valuable opportunity for the students to witness the positive impact of their actions.”
The students, aged 16-18 and studying Sports and Exercise Science, devoted their time to create Christmas bags for each Day Club member. The bags, filled with chocolates, socks, biscuits, and other goodies, were personally delivered during a festive afternoon visit.
Kacie Hartley, 17, one of the students involved, described the experience as "wholesome", while Harrison Folds,17, said:
"I'm happy to be able to give something back to the community I live in. It was great to spend time with the members and sing some Christmas songs."
Age UK Lancashire's Day Clubs play a crucial role in offering support to individuals over the age of 50 with long-term health conditions or early onset dementia. In addition to Nelson, Day Clubs are also located in Ormskirk and Ellel, extending the organization's reach across Lancashire.