Santa Claus' drops his driving licence on flying Christmas visit to Lancashire

Santa Claus reportedly dropped his driving licence while on a flying visit to Lancashire this week.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Santa's International Sleigh Flying Licence was found in Kirkham after reportedly falling out of his pocket while on a practice flight with Rudolph and friends from Blackpool to Preston sometime on Monday evening (December 18).

It is understood Lancashire Police advised Santa to order a replacement licence as soon as possible to avoid any travel difficulties over the busy Christmas period.

According to the licence conditions, only Santa is authorised to deliver toys and gifts using the flying sleigh - and only to boys and girls that are on his 'nice list'.

The DVLA confirmed that a replacement licence has already been posted first class to Santa's Grotto in Reindeer Close, North Pole.

So don't worry folks, Santa is still coming to Lancashire!

