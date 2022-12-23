The research conducted by Boohoo analysed the monthly UK search volume for the Christmas movie-themed clothing to establish which Christmas jumper is the most sought-after this festive season. The top five are ...

The Grinch

The most popular Christmas jumper is none other than Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Searches for the term ‘Grinch Christmas jumper’ average 4,700 times per month in the United Kingdom, proving how much fans are willing to be seen wearing a Grinch-themed jumper.

The Grinch - the favourite character for movie-inspired Christmas jumpers

The Grinch first hit screens as a TV special on CBS in December 1966, which featured the green cartoon storybook character causing mayhem in the world of Whoville. Then, in the year 2000, Jim Carrey took on the role of the Grinch and brought Whoville to the big screens in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The most recent film within the Grinch franchise, The Grinch, was released in 2018 as an animated adaptation of the Christmas classic.

Die Hard

The second most popular Christmas movie jumper is worn by Karl Vreski, portrayed by Alexander Godunov, in Die Hard. Karl is the film's main antagonist's right-hand man and the only character not killed by John McClane (Bruce Willis) in the movie. The Christmas jumper in question is a grey knitted number with ‘Now I Have a Machine Gun – HO HO HO’ written on the front, paired with a Santa hat.

Searches for ‘Die Hard Christmas jumper’ receive 2,400 searches per month, on average. Many speculate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie due to its action/thriller genre, which caused the writer to note that the film is set at a Christmas party during the holidays and features many Christmas songs, meaning it is a Christmas film.

Home Alone

The 1990 classic Home Alone places third in the rankings, which features a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) who is accidentally left home alone at Christmas time and faced with scaring off two burglars from breaking into his house. During the film, Kevin looks cosy in a few different winter knits, but the most iconic is the heathered red knit that surprisingly can hold his entire weight when he is hung on a coat hook. Despite the red knit not being the craziest of prints, it hasn't stopped film fans from wanting to get their hands on a Home-Alone themed jumper for themselves.

Searches for ‘Home Alone Christmas Jumper’ average 1,600 searches per month in the UK.

Gremlins

Fourth place in the rankings goes to Gremlins, released in 1984 and follows the shenanigans and destruction forced upon the small town of Kingston Falls, by a horde of mischievous monsters. The comedy-horror, written by Home Alone director Chris Columbus, is an unusual tale for a Christmas movie but presents some of the most valued messages common in holiday films, such as the importance of loyalty and kindness.

Searches for ‘Gremlins Christmas Jumper’ average 1,000 searches per month in the UK, proving just how popular the miniature furry beasts are and how much fans want to rock a green Gremlin-themed jumper.

Arthur Christmas

The 2011 animated family-adventure film Arthur Christmas places fifth in the rankings and is undoubtedly a film for all ages. The film's overall premise is to answer the most important question of them all: how does Santa deliver everyone's presents in one night? The film's budget is estimated to have been $100 million (£81 million) and ended up seeing $147 million (£120 million) worldwide gross.

