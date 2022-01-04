Rainbow Hub charity offering Christmas tree recycling service as festivities draw to a close

With the 12th day of Christmas, and the tradition of taking your tree down before then approaching, the Mawdesley-based charity is collecting, and recycling real Christmas trees this coming weekend.

Trees will be collected from the front of your property over the weekend of Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.

The service is being offered in Tarleton, Hesketh Bank, Blackrod and in the PR6, PR7, PR25, PR26, WN6, WN8, L39 and L40 postcodes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can recycle your Christmas tree for a good cause

To book, you can fill out a form on their website and make a payment of a minimum £10 donation. The form must be filled in by Wednesday January 5.

Rainbow Hub provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities because of a neurological condition or brain injury, supporting as many as 85 families per week since 2001.

The charity is free of charge to the families it supports with a purpose-built site in the countryside. It is backed by “a robust fundraising strategy, strong board of trustees and clear vision to brighten the lives of disabled children.”

For any further information about the tree collection, contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or [email protected]