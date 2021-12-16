Can you spot yourself in our nativity pictures from way back in 2001

Preston nativities: 48 Christmas pictures that take you back to school days for class of 2001

Some of the children in these pictures may well be preparing to go to their own children's Christmas play.

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:51 pm

But do you remember appearing in any of these plays? This is the second part of our archive pictures of some of the school nativity plays we covered in 2001.

You can look back at part one HERE. Can't see your school here? Fear not, we've got another gallery to come between now and Christmas.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1.

Holy Family RC, Ingol

Photo Sales

2.

Hoole CE Primary

Photo Sales

3.

Hoole CE Primary

Photo Sales

4.

Howick CE Primary

Photo Sales
PrestonLancashire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 12