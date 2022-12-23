The Britain’s Got Talent entertainer celebrated his milestone achievement with a special event, held at the theatre where he is currently performing as Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty.

The party was attended by his friend, Peter Kay, and he held up a mock-up front page of Blackpool Gazette which was created to mark the occasion.

Steve Royle said: "Still can’t believe it! What an honour it is to be part of this wonderful Grand Theatre history! Thanks to all who have helped on the way, hopefully I’ll manage another 1000.”

Steve Royle with Adam Knight, CEO of Blackpool Grand Theatre celebrating his 1000 pantomimes milestone

Watch the exclusive video of Steve’s Royle Christmas Message, for his comical look back at the political and world events of 2022.

