Peter Kay joins Blackpool comedy entertainer Steve Royle to celebrates 1,000 pantos at the Grand Theatre as he shares his Christmas message
Blackpool comedian Steve Royle shares a special Christmas message for his fans, and celebrates his 1,000th panto at The Grand Theatre – with a mock-up front page of the Gazette to mark the occasion and surprise from comedian Peter Kay.
The Britain’s Got Talent entertainer celebrated his milestone achievement with a special event, held at the theatre where he is currently performing as Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty.
The party was attended by his friend, Peter Kay, and he held up a mock-up front page of Blackpool Gazette which was created to mark the occasion.
Steve Royle said: "Still can’t believe it! What an honour it is to be part of this wonderful Grand Theatre history! Thanks to all who have helped on the way, hopefully I’ll manage another 1000.”
Watch the exclusive video of Steve’s Royle Christmas Message, for his comical look back at the political and world events of 2022.
Sleeping Beauty at Blackpool Grand Theatre runs until January 1. Details from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk