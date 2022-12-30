24 members of the Nolan family gathered at the stately home, where they ate Christmas dinner and had a ‘beautiful time’.

Maureen told the Gazette: “It’s the most magical scenario. We can’t imagine going anywhere else now, we sang all our songs and had a beautiful time.“

The Nolans also had their Christmas 2021 family party at Lytham Hall, and recently hired it for some photos.

Anne and Maureen Nolan at Lytham Hall

Maureen, who is currently performing in Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime in Bolton, added: “Anne did a photoshoot there for Hello mag, with her daughters and grandchildren. Beautiful photos then as well.”

The sisters shared festive photos on social media, along with comments about the ‘magical’ building.