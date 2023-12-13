Money worries top the list of the most stressful aspects of Christmas this year, survey finds

A third of people in the North West admit one of their biggest Christmas stresses is finding the money to pay for it all.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty-two percent of the region say stumping up the extra spends for the festive season is putting them under extra pressure and worry, a new survey has revealed.

Whereas family fallout fears affect over a fifth of the region as concerns of bickering over a turkey dinner plague 21 percent of those questioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other concerns keeping the Northwest awake at night, include worrying about weight gain during the season of indulgence with over a quarter (28%) fearing they’ll pile on the pounds.

“The impending festive seasons, appears to be causing a lot of stress for the region,” said Dr Mariyam Malik, a leading GP at Pall Mall Medical.

And almost half unsurprisingly agree falling ill over Yuletide would ruin this special period, according to the findings conducted by private healthcare clinic Pall Mall Medical.

Meanwhile, over a third (36%) confess to putting themselves on a strict diet in the lead up to the season of goodwill, so they’ll fit into their partywear.

Elsewhere, a gloomy 16 percent of the region fear this is the Christmas that will be their parents’ last, the survey which quizzed over 2000 people unveiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And nearly a quarter (23%) are worried about burning out with all the extra festivities the season to be jolly brings.

Whereas nearly a fifth (17%) dread the prospect of feeling under the weather on the Big Day itself.

“The impending festive seasons, appears to be causing a lot of stress for the region,” said Dr Mariyam Malik, a leading GP at Pall Mall Medical.

“Instead of stepping into Christmas, we seem to be entering it with dread and fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Financial stress is common during the holidays, so establishing a budget and sticking to it can alleviate worries,” advised Dr Malik.

“Consider alternatives to traditional gift-giving, such as homemade presents or experiences, to reduce the financial burden.”

Stress, burnout, and worry and fear can manifest themselves physically, taking a toll on both mental and physical well-being and in extreme cases affecting the heart, the expert also warned.

“Chronic stress can lead to headaches, muscle tension, and fatigue, as the body remains in a constant state of heightened alertness,” explained Dr Malik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnout often results in a sense of emotional exhaustion, accompanied by feelings of detachment and a decline in performance. Worry, if persistent, may contribute to sleep disturbances, digestive issues, and even cardiovascular problems.”

Elsewhere, 17 percent of festive revellers say they feel pressured to drink more alcohol over Christmas and 15 percent stress over how much they will end up consuming.

And the fear of loneliness affects a sizeable eight percent, who are worried about being on their own on Christmas day itself.

“Maintaining connections with loved ones is vital, but it's equally important to recognise when socialising becomes overwhelming,” added Dr Malik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking breaks for solitude and self-reflection can prevent burnout and provide a mental reset.

“And ultimately, finding a balance between festive activities and self-care is key.

“By being mindful of physical and emotional well-being and implementing these tips, individuals can navigate the Christmas period with greater ease and enjoyment.”

The top 10 most stressful aspects of Christmas

1. Being able to afford everything

2. Falling ill on Christmas day

3. Arguments with family / seeing family you don’t get on with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Logistics of seeing lots of different family members

5. Cooking Christmas dinner

6. Being alone on Christmas Day

7. Travelling to see family

8. Not being able to seek medical help or support

9. Getting the right size turkey