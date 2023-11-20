Help to make the countdown to Christmas extra special by combining delicious chocolate and treasured memories thanks to CEWE advent calendars. Here is what they have on offer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CEWE Advent Calendar with Tony's Chocolonely (from £37.99)

A real treat for a true chocolate lover! This advent calendar is packed full of 24 Tony’s Chocolonely chocolates in 10 different varieties, including milk, hazelnut and caramel sea salt. You can also add your own landscape or portrait image and text to the front, for that personalised touch. Not only is this calendar good for the taste buds, it’s good for the environment too as it is biodegradable, FSC® certified and fairly produced – a sustainable way to countdown to Christmas.

kinder® Advent Calendar with Photo Doors (from £16.99)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combination of Ferrero chocolates and treasured memories.

This advent calendar is one that children are sure to love! It contains delicious kinder® & kinder bueno® mini chocolates to help them welcome the festive season with a delicious sweet treat each day. Not only does this advent calendar contain tasty chocolate, but you can also personalise the front with your favourite photos, as well as select 24 individual photos behind each door for an extra special treat. Choose from family memories, important milestones or moments from the year. This unique design is unlike any on the high street and will allow them to have a countdown to the big day that is rich in memories and chocolate!

Ferrero Advent Calendar with Photo Doors (from £23.99)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for a luxurious countdown to Christmas, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar is the perfect choice, complete with three different varieties of Ferrero chocolates for a tasty treat. You can also personalise the front with your favourite image, as well as select 24 individual photos behind each door – helping you to celebrate a treasured memory every day. It’s the perfect special treat that helps you countdown to Christmas in a unique and delicious way!

For more advent calendar inspiration, please visit: https://www.cewe.co.uk/advent-calendars.html