I'm driving around doing my best to make everyone happy - the Leyland man in his Christmas lights wrapped BMW
Steven Buck has been turning heads as he cruises around his hometown in his BMW Series 7 wrapped bonnet to boot in a blaze of multi-coloured lights.
The car has been a hit with locals who are now keeping their eyes peeled as they hope to spot Steven and his festive BMW on his travels around town.
Steven is a welder and fabricator for SW Motorsports in Leyland where he builds roll cages for race cars. This year, he’s combined his love of cars and Christmas after being inspired by his three daughters.
Speaking to the Post, he said: “I did the lights for my girls because they asked me to decorate the car.
“I honestly didn't think I would get such a big reaction from it. This is the first time I've done it and it took me around seven hours.
“Everyone seems to love it, people are asking me to stop and take pictures. It’s so much fun seeing everyone smiling and waving as you drive past and all the kids getting excited.”
“It's just a great feeling to see it make so many people happy. Was definitely worth the time and I’ll be doing it again next year.
“But next Christmas I'm going to do it on my big 4x4 off-roader instead, so I can ride around with a tree on top, as well as the lights.”
What about police? Has he been stopped?
Steven said: “I've driven past one police officer, and he followed me for a while but never pulled me over.
“As far as I know, you're not allowed to have blue and red lights on the front of your car if they are flashing. But I've not done them flashing. I always have them on a solid colour.
“I don't think I'm doing anything wrong. I'm just driving around doing my best to make everyone happy and joyful at this special time of the year.”