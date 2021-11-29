The 45 feet-high tree was lit up on Saturday night, as Lancashire continued to feel the effects of Storm of Arwen. However, the gusts did not not deter those gathered on Preston Road from getting into the festive mood.

“It was amazing to see the Christmas spirit surrounding the tree as families and friends awaited the countdown,” said Clayton-le-Woods Parish Council chair Peter Gabbott.

The squally conditions did not prevent villagers from turning out for the big switch-on in Clyaton-le-Woods (image courtesy of Boyd Harris)

“The event is recognised as the start of the festivities in our village and a big thank you needs to go to Chorley Silver Band and the local community groups - cubs, beavers and scouts - for leading the community singing, as well as our volunteers from the parish council who helped set up the event, marshal it and serve mince pies afterwards.

“I think everyone will agree that it was a big success.”

Mark Clifford, Clayton West and Cuerden ward councillor on Chorley Council, thanked the parish authority for its efforts and added: “It was great to see so many residents having festive fun."

The 45 feet-high tree stands on Preston Road, close to the roundabout with Clayton Green Road and Westwood Road (image courtesy of Boyd Harris)