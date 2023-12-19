HelloFresh serves up Willy Wonka inspired six course Christmas dinner in candy form which will blow your mind
In a delightful twist on the classic Christmas dinner, HelloFresh has created the 'Christmas Candy Case' - a festive selection box, inspired by the box office smash Warner Bros. Picture’s Christmas release, Wonka.
Disguised as traditional confectionery treats, the Christmas Candy Case boasts an assortment of sweets that reimagine six-courses of Britain’s most-loved festive dishes, available from the HelloFresh Christmas menu, in a whimsical sweet form.
From the rich 'Butter Basted Turkey with Rosemary' to the Wonka-inspired ‘Fantastically Fruity Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding with Brioche Bread and Orange Zest,' this assortment captures the essence of a traditional Christmas dinner, in six sensational flavours…'Pigs in Blankets,' 'Gravy,' ‘Cabbage with Apple and Cinnamon’ and 'Christmas Cheese Board’ inspired sweets, complete the Christmas candy feast.
Each recipe on the menu has been specially created by the HelloFresh culinary team to celebrate the much-anticipated release of Wonka. From breakfasts, brunches, dinners, desserts, patisserie kits and more, the range comprises a mesmerising collection of dishes and treats inspired by the whimsical world of Wonka.
The full recipe range includes:
Breakfast - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu
Mystical Mornings Chocolate & Peanut Butter Overnight Oats with Chocolate Chips and Salted Caramel Drizzle
Double Daydream Chocolate Pancake Stack with Hazelnuts
Wonka's Wonderfully Wacky Swirly-Whirly Cinnamon Oats with White Chocolate Drizzle
Brunch - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu
Temptingly Tasty Blueberry French Toast with Candied Bacon with Candied Bacon
Too-Good-To Tear 'n' Share Christmas Tree with Chocolate Orange and Cinnamon Salted Caramel Filling
Patisserie Kits - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu
Hazelnut and Wondrous White Chocolate Truffles with Coconut
Dinner - available from HelloFresh main menu
Unbelievably Scrummy Burgers with Wedges and Creamy Slaw
Wonka’s Wonderful Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese with Roasted Sweet Potato
Fantastical Fig, Balsamic and Red Wine Chicken with Hasselback Potatoes and Scrummy Yummy Nutty Green Beans
Wonka’s Scrumdiddlyumptious Chicken Lollipops with Chips and Honey Soy Salad
Dessert - available via the HelloFresh expanded menu
Brilliantly Indulgent Billionaire's Chocolate Pot with Speculoos Biscuit Crumb
Perfectly Pudding-y Pear & Chocolate Crumble with Hazelnut and Creme Fraiche
Berry Tasty Blueberry & White Chocolate Tart with Speculoos Biscuit Base
Delightfully Decadent Coconut Chocolate Pot with Honey Salted Nuts
Marvellous Miso Caramel Apple Tarte Tatin with Creme Fraiche and Speculoos Crumbs
Fantastically Fruity Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding with Brioche Bread and Orange Zest
Wonka's Plum-tastic Puff Pastry Tart with Chocolate Drizzle and Creme Fraiche
The Christmas Candy Case - tantalising candies inspired by a six-course traditional Christmas Dinner.
Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh UK said: “At HelloFresh, we’re passionate about inspiring the nation’s love for cooking and making mealtime an extraordinary experience, so we’re thrilled to announce this range of festive treats, inspired by Wonka.”
The Wonka-inspired range is available from the HelloFresh website or app now until 20 December, with prices starting at £2.25 per portion.