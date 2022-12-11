Dozens of dancing Santas brought Christmas cheer to Garstang when the annual Santa Dash rolled through town this weekend.

Or should it be strolled? At the last minute, a seasonal flurry of snow and sleet meant the dash became a brisk walk instead, as hundreds donned the famous red suit and made their merry way along High Street.

It was a sight to behold as the town teemed with Santas of all ages, and – not wanting to miss out – even Garstang’s dogs joined in the fun for a chance to win the ‘best dressed festive dog’ competition.

Two cheery Belgians – Bouke van den Lever and Nicolas van Berkel – even flew in from Spain for the fun-filled dash through the market town after being invited over by their Lancashire friends.

The festive fun was topped off with a hot chocolate and Christmas carols from Garstang Musical Productions.

These were the scenes as the Garstang Santa Dash brought Christmas cheer to the town...

