Garstang Santa Dash brings Christmas cheer to town
Dozens of dancing Santas brought Christmas cheer to Garstang when the annual Santa Dash rolled through town this weekend.
Or should it be strolled? At the last minute, a seasonal flurry of snow and sleet meant the dash became a brisk walk instead, as hundreds donned the famous red suit and made their merry way along High Street.
It was a sight to behold as the town teemed with Santas of all ages, and – not wanting to miss out – even Garstang’s dogs joined in the fun for a chance to win the ‘best dressed festive dog’ competition.
Two cheery Belgians – Bouke van den Lever and Nicolas van Berkel – even flew in from Spain for the fun-filled dash through the market town after being invited over by their Lancashire friends.
The festive fun was topped off with a hot chocolate and Christmas carols from Garstang Musical Productions.
These were the scenes as the Garstang Santa Dash brought Christmas cheer to the town...