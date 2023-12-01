Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary President Gemma Atkinson has launched th the charity’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal so the animals at the sanctuary have a present on December 25th.

The Hits Radio host cuddled six-week-old Staffie pups which were born on the site as she helped to kick off the annual appeal. The 55-acre Edenfield sanctuary rehomes cats, dogs and small animals while donkeys, horses, goats, pigs, sheep and more live out their lives there.

Gemma said: “I love the Shoebox Appeal as it means animals at the sanctuary receive a present on Christmas Day. It’s amazing how generous people are and it’s extra-special for our animals to receive these treats. It was lovely to meet the puppies – I think my partner Gorka Marquez is scared I may take a couple home!”

