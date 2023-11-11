For the ulimate comfort and warmth check out the winter range from kudd.ly

If, like me, you’re a BIG fan of being comfortable and warm, and keeping an eye on the energy bills as we head into the cold weather, then I might have found a fantastic solution.

The kudd.ly website has absolutely everything you need to make the winter months cosy.

I tried out the Hoodie Blanket and Waterproof Outdoor Hoodie, and was super impressed with both.

The blanket is available in numerous colours and patterns and usually retails for £89 but is currently on sale for £45.

Hoodie Blanket.

It is one size fits all and there is free delivery shipped from the UK warehouse.

A spokesman said: “9/10 kudd.ly customers agree that their blanket has helped them to cut down on energy bills.”

And I can certainly say that I did not put my heating or fire on when I was wearing it.

It is machine washable with 90 per cent less shrinkage after washing, versus the market-leading hoodie blanket.

Waterproof Outdoor Hoodie.

It has a soft, plush and cosy sherpa fleece interior making it extra snug and has an extra-large front pocket pouch.

The Waterproof Outdoor Hoodie is also on sale reduced from £99 to £69.

It comes in a few colours and is completely waterproof with 10,000mm protection from rain and snow.

One size fits all design.

It also has a key leash to keep your keys secure, and smaller inner pocket to prevent them scratching your phone or glasses.

The material is breathable providing the ultimate cosy comfort without feeling sweaty, and is ultra wind resistant for even the blusteriest of British weather.

The company also sells heated slippers, slides, diffusers, pillows and pillow cases, for the ulimate comfort at home.