The countdown to Christmas means many things.

For lots of households up and down the land, reaching December 25 is a welcome reprieve from having to dream up new Elf on the Shelf ideas.

Well, with just a few days to go until the big one, we’re here to help. We asked readers for their Elf suggestions on Facebook and you didn’t disappoint.

Here’s a selection of the best.

1. Elf on the Shelf An Elf ski lift, well we've had the weather for it. Pic supplied by Walk at Ease With Walkes

2. Elf on the Shelf Chilling watching some tablet, courtesy of Stacey Maria Smith

3. Elf on the Shelf Image crop doesn't help, but the poor fella is lodged in a hoover. Thanks to Susan Dewhurst.

4. Elf on the Shelf Taking a dip. From Nikki Turner