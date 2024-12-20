Discover the Bar + Block Steakhouse difference this Christmas

If you are heading to the capital to celebrate the festive season then why not treat yourself to a visit to one of London’s best steakhouses?

Take a break from tradition and embrace Christmas at Bar + Block, where steaks that are a cut above the rest, take the spotlight.

Ther festive menu is loaded with mouthwatering cuts and deliciously new limited-edition cocktails.

The Bar + Block festive menu is designed for dining with friends, pre-Christmas date nights and special family celebrations, with two courses available from £26.95 and three courses from £30.95.

Say hello to the very greatest of steak selections with Bar & Block premium steak sampler, showcasing the best of Bar + Block’s 30-day aged British and Irish beef, hand-cut to size for that perfect bite.

Featuring a 4oz fillet, rump and sirloin lathered in truffle and porcini butter, served with chunky beef-dripping chips and onion rings; or savour the sweet and smoky glazed short- rib of beef. For something fun, flavourful and not too far from a traditional Christmas dinner, go for the Festive Loaded Burger, a stacked juicy beef patty topped with a turkey slice, a slice of cheddar and bacon sausage swirl and topped with festive cranberry ketchup.

For dessert, opt for Belgian chocolate orange cookie dough or a churro dulce de leche sundae, or keep it classic with a warming minced pie, perfectly paired with a hot drink.

Those that are keen to crank up the Christmas celebrations can make a beeline for Bar + Block’s festive bottomless brunch, available every day from 12-5pm (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day). Sure to leave you merry and bright, choose a main alongside two hours of free-flowing prosecco or Pravha for just £38pp.

Why not give yourself the gift of an upgrade and add an additional course for £5 or enjoy unlimited cocktails for an extra £5?

Head to the bar for a true hurrah and toast the festive season with a limited-edition cocktail, available throughout the day with a 2-4-1 offer available from 4pm-8pm.

Tipples worth toasting include the Elf Juice; Polar Express Martini, as well as the vodka-based Love Absolut(ely) inspired by classic Christmas films.

With seven locations across London, book your table now: https://www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb/christmas

Aldgate

66 Alie Street, London, E1 8PX

King’s Cross

26-30 York Way, Kings Cross, N1 9AA

Hammersmith

Brook House, Shepherds Bush Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 7AN

Paddington

North Wharf Road, Paddington, London, W21LF

Southwark

New Marlborough Yard, Ufford Street, SE1 8LE

Sutton

St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1AT

Wimbledon

153-161 The Broadway, Wimbledon, SW19 1NE