Santa's Penwortham Christmas sleigh route and times
Santa and his reindeer will make their jolly way round the streets of Penwortham this week.
The traditional Santa Sleigh will return to Penwortham this Sunday (December 17).
Organised by local dad Barry McGuiness of McGuinness Feeds, the Santa Sleigh is a long-held and cherished festive tradition bringing a sparkle of Christmas magic to neighbourhoods.
The sleigh has been kindly provided by Preston South Rotary Club and Santa's little helpers will be happy to accept any donations on the night towards the NSPCC charity (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children).
"The reindeer are all well fed and I’ve greased the rails on the sleigh!," said big-hearted Barry.
"This is the route as far as we have it. We will try to get round as many houses and children as we can, as always! Look forward to seeing you out and about on Sunday the 17th!"
The route will start at no. 6 Kingsway at 5pm and Santa will visit more than 30 streets before finishing in Hollinhurst Avenue around 8.30pm.
Below is a list of all the stops:
Kingsway
Shaftesbury Avenue
Queensway Close
Kensington Avenue
Kingsway
West End
Crookings Lane
Gleneagles Drive
Crowhills Road
Kingsway West
Woodlands Grove
Stanley Grove
Blashaw Lane
Howick Park Avenue
Howick Park Drive
Howick Cross Lane
Carleton Drive
Whitefield Road East
Manor Avenue
Manor Lane
The Avenue
Moorhey Drive
Chesmere Drive
Highgate
Blundell Lane
Clive Road
Roundwood
Castle Walk
Priory Crescent
Hollinhurst Avenue