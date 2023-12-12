Santa and his reindeer will make their jolly way round the streets of Penwortham this week.

The traditional Santa Sleigh will return to Penwortham this Sunday (December 17).

Organised by local dad Barry McGuiness of McGuinness Feeds, the Santa Sleigh is a long-held and cherished festive tradition bringing a sparkle of Christmas magic to neighbourhoods.

The sleigh has been kindly provided by Preston South Rotary Club and Santa's little helpers will be happy to accept any donations on the night towards the NSPCC charity (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children).

"The reindeer are all well fed and I’ve greased the rails on the sleigh!," said big-hearted Barry.

"This is the route as far as we have it. We will try to get round as many houses and children as we can, as always! Look forward to seeing you out and about on Sunday the 17th!"

The route will start at no. 6 Kingsway at 5pm and Santa will visit more than 30 streets before finishing in Hollinhurst Avenue around 8.30pm.

Below is a list of all the stops:

Kingsway

Monks Walk

Shaftesbury Avenue

Queensway Close

Kensington Avenue

Kingsway

West End

Crookings Lane

Gleneagles Drive

Crowhills Road

Kingsway West

Woodlands Grove

Stanley Grove

Blashaw Lane

Howick Park Avenue

Howick Park Drive

Howick Cross Lane

Carleton Drive

Whitefield Road East

Manor Avenue

Manor Lane

The Avenue

Moorhey Drive

Chesmere Drive

Highgate

Blundell Lane

Clive Road

Roundwood

Castle Walk

Priory Crescent