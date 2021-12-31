Christmas Day 2021: 5 Preston restaurants who cooked up a storm

Following the recent online backlash received by Singleton's The Miller Arms following their 'mayhem' Christmas Day, the Lancashire Post thought we would shine some light on the more successful Christmas Day lunches from across the Preston area.

Scouring Trip Advisor and Facebook for Christmas Day reviews, we've collected some of the best examples of how Preston restaurants and pubs kept up the festive spirit this festive season.

Starting us off is The Stags Head in Goosnargh, which is currently rated the best restaurant in the Preston area on Trip Advisor.

The gastropub, which was named the most family friendly pub in the UK in 2019, seems to have continued to please its punters on the big day.

Trip Advisor user, Bod1912 in a review titled 'Perfect Christmas Day', said: "Myself and 14 of my family were lucky enough to have our Christmas Day dinner at the Stags Head which we all thoroughly enjoyed.

"Everything was absolutely perfection the meal couldn’t have been better … imaginative, came out on time, perfectly cooked and piping hot.

"Attentive and excellent service from the bar and waiting on staff.

"Can’t thank everyone who worked so hard on their Christmas Day x"

The only other eatery in Trip Advisor's top 5 Preston restaurants which received a public Christmas Day rating was The Patten Arms, despite being slightly further out, in the rural village of Winmarleigh.

As well as the classic turkey roast and Christmas pudding, their Christmas Day menu included starters such as grilled langoustine and warm smoked duck salad, a main of Lobster Thermidor, and desserts like lemon meringue basked alaska or white chocolate orange cheesecake profiteroles.

In a Facebook review posted on the Grade II listed pub's page, John Lynch said: "Amazing Christmas Meal, Staff were very friendly and approachable."

Meanwhile, The Hunters Pub and Dining in Lostock Hall, rated 17 by Trip Advisor, received a number of good reviews for its Christmas Day servings.

A Trip Adviser user called H4027NFjohn1 said: "I would like to thank all the staff for a fantastic Christmas Dinner. The chef or chefs must be the hardest working chefs in Britain. Everyone got served at the same time with hot food. Nothing was too much bother.

"This is a great pub with a great restaurant normally but the effort the staff put in on Christmas day was just amazing."

Another user, called The2KsPreston, in a review titled 'Thanks for an amazing Xmas dinner', said: "We would like to thank ALL the team for providing a fantastic Christmas lunch and an amazing afternoon. The food was fantastic and every member of staff went beyond to make it a special occasion. We count ourselves very lucky to have such an amazing local. Thanks for looking after us on EVERY visit."

A five minute drive away from the Lancashire Post's Fulwood office, The Anderton Arms, part of the Ember Inns chain, was also open on Christmas Day to good reviews.

Trip Advisor user richardaN3794NW said: "We came for the three course Christmas dinner on Christmas day and had a great meal. All staff were very friendly and made us all feel very welcome; from the second we arrived, to when we left. Our table was looked after by Abbie and she really went out of her way to make sure we were well looked after. Thanks."

Finally, number 45 on Trip Advisor's list of Preston restaurants, the Cock and Bottle in Tarleton, also delivered well on Christmas Day.

As well as the traditional Christmas Day delights, their menu included interesting options such as a Salmon and Gin Terrine starter, a vegetarian Carrot Wellington main and a Dewlay's cheesboard, including some of Lancashire's finest cheeses, produced on the outskirts of Garstang.

Paul John on Facebook wrote: "The family had the Express Christmas Dinner here yesterday.

"Extremely impressed. All of the meals were of a high quality & perfectly presented. Everything was piping hot, utterly delicious & complimented by well planned & executed service, we couldn’t fault anything.

"First time dining out on Christmas Day & having experienced C&Bs festive decor & atmosphere I will certainly repeat & would 100% recommend.