Bin collections across central Lancashire will remain relatively unaffected by the festive period, due to both Christmas and New Year falling on weekends.

Preston Council bin collection changes

Preston City Council has confirmed that while most bin collections will remain unaffected, there is the possibility of some changes on Monday, December 26, 2022; Tuesday, December 27, 2022; and Monday, January 2, 2023

Residents who are affected by the Christmas period changes will be notified via a sticker on their bin. Alternatively, bin collection times can be checked online.

Garden waste collections will stop on Friday, December 16, 2022, and will start again on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Chorley Council bin collection changes

The collection dates for Christmas and New Year in Chorley are as follows: Blue and grey bin – Monday, December 19, 2022; green bin – Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The next collections will be for blue, grey and brown bins on Monday, January 2, 2023, and Monday, January 9, 2023, for green bins. You can double check using their online tool by entering your postcode.

South Ribble Council bin collection changes

Collections scheduled for Boxing Day, including blue and burgundy bins and white sacks, will take place on Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24, 2022.

All other collection days over the festive period will be unchanged.

Blue bin collections will take place on the weeks beginning December 19 and 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023.