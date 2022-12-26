Christmas 2022: This is how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre - and when you can leave it out
Blackpool and Fylde residents can get their Christmas trees collected and recycled from their homes while also raising funds for Trinity Hospice.
The charity will be collecting real trees from across the Fylde coast on Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January, 2023.
All trees must be outside and ready to collect by 8am on Fri 13, in a prominent position and somewhere that it can be easily seen/picked up from.
The collection service covers all FY addresses this year, including Fleetwood – FY1, FY2, FY3, FY4, FY5, FY6, FY7, FY8 and PR4.
Trees are taken in return for a small donation to Trinity Hospice. Last year’s collection raised £24,300 for Trinity Hospice and recycled around 2,000 trees.
Every tree will either be taken to a local recyclng centre or used as part of the Sand Dune Restoration Project in St Annes.
Collections can be booked with Trinity Hospice now at https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/ . Book early to avoid disappointment.