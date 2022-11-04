4. British Beer Advent Calendar

The Best of British Beer Advent calendar contains 24 fabulous bottles and cans of the highest quality beers from the finest independent breweries in Britain. The beer types are a real mix, they include some of the old favourites and a modern twist of styles, just to get you in the mood for the festive period. Can you resist the temptation to open a beery window too soon? Price £79.50

Photo: Best of British Beer