Lowlands Alpaca Farm, on Peel Road, are asking members of the public to bring their unwanted trees along, so they can feed them to their 42 alpacas.

The pine needles are good for their health as they contain vitamin C, and the pine bark is also rich in calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, said: “It’s just an added food source and is not their main one and it just makes their diet a little more interesting."

Lowlands Alpacas dine on old Christmas trees

The appeal started in 2020, when a post on Facebook proved a hit with locals.

Charlotte added: “People love it – they get to come and see the alpacas and it’s also a great way of recycling trees.”