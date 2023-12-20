Alcedo Care supports Mission Christmas in Lancashire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alcedo Care Group is supporting Mission Christmas in Lancashire.
With offices across the region, the team has worked together to collect hundreds of much needed toys, books and games which will be delivered by Mission Christmas to families in time for Christmas morning.
With many families affected by the rising costs of living, Christmas is a luxury that some cannot afford this year with thousands of children at risk of waking up without a present to open on Christmas day.
Thanks to the support of its fantastic carers, clients and their families, Alcedo Care’s branches across Lancashire have collected hundreds of new and unwrapped items that will be used by Mission Christmas to spread a little extra festive joy and sparkle to those who need it most.
Keeping its support local and within the heart of the communities around its branches, every single item that has been collected by the Alcedo team will be re-distributed locally supporting those struggling the most during the traditional season of goodwill.
Events manager, Adam Garvey, commented: “With the cost of living putting huge financial pressure on some of the most vulnerable within our communities, we wanted to get involved with Mission Christmas and do what we could to help during these difficult times. We hope that the toys, books and gifts that we have collected bring a little joy to local children this Christmas.”
With 18 regional offices across the North of England and Wales, family owned and operated Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches by the end of 2025. Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the innovative Group is also on a mission to expand its portfolio of quality home care services, with a particular emphasis on developing its Complex Care and Live-in Care services alongside its Young Persons Crisis Management residential homes.