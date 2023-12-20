Alcedo Care supports Mission Christmas in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alcedo Care Group is supporting Mission Christmas in Lancashire.

With offices across the region, the team has worked together to collect hundreds of much needed toys, books and games which will be delivered by Mission Christmas to families in time for Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With many families affected by the rising costs of living, Christmas is a luxury that some cannot afford this year with thousands of children at risk of waking up without a present to open on Christmas day.

Alcedo Care drops gifts to Mission Christmas

Thanks to the support of its fantastic carers, clients and their families, Alcedo Care’s branches across Lancashire have collected hundreds of new and unwrapped items that will be used by Mission Christmas to spread a little extra festive joy and sparkle to those who need it most.

Keeping its support local and within the heart of the communities around its branches, every single item that has been collected by the Alcedo team will be re-distributed locally supporting those struggling the most during the traditional season of goodwill.

Events manager, Adam Garvey, commented: “With the cost of living putting huge financial pressure on some of the most vulnerable within our communities, we wanted to get involved with Mission Christmas and do what we could to help during these difficult times. We hope that the toys, books and gifts that we have collected bring a little joy to local children this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad