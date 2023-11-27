Garden centres are a wonderful place to visit at Christmas, and these are some with the most beautiful festive displays and decorations in Lancashire.

Whether you are looking to update your festive decor, buy a real Christmas tree or just soak up the magical atmosphere, Lancashire has some of the best winter garden centre displays.

Many offer a unique choice of decorations that you won’t find on the high street – from the traditional to quirky colour co-ordinated ranges.

Garden centres are a safe bet to buy a Christmas tree – and even a selection of winter plants and blooms to add colour to the garden.

You will find no shortage of twinkly lights to suit all tastes and budgets, and these Christmas stores are a great place to get inspiration for your own home.

This is our pick of the six best garden centre Christmas displays in Lancashire.

1 . Barton Grange Garstang Rd, Brock, Preston PR3 0B Photo: Barton Grange Photo Sales

2 . Lytham St Annes Garden Centre 350 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5DY Photo: LSAGC Photo Sales