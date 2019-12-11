Christmas lottery joy for Chorley residents

Two neighbours have landed a lottery jackpot just in time for Christmas.

The lucky duo in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their postcode.

Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The Swallow Court neighbours netted the windfall when PR6 7NZ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with December 11's People’s Postcode Lottery draw.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “I hope this was a great mid-week surprise for our winners. Congratulations to today’s lucky players in Clayton-le-Woods.”

In February two people in Chorley scooped a £1,000 prize thanks to the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The residents, of Eller Brook Close, Heath Charnock, landed the tidy sum when their postcode came up trumps and was announced as a Daily Prize winner