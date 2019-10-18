Chorley hotel restaurant and Michelin starred chef recognised in AA's guide to the country's best cuisine

A Chorley restaurant and chef have both been recognised for producing some of the finest food in the entire country.

Brookes Restaurant at the Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard, near Chorley, has been recognised in the AA’s The Restaurant Guide 2020; commonly referred to as one of the most complete guides to the best cuisine around Great Britain.

Pan seared scallops at Brookes Restaurant (Image: Park Hall / Lavender Hotels)

Brookes’ Head Chef Jamie Kennard said: “I’m extremely proud of the team here in Brookes restaurant.

“To be recognised once again for the culinary excellence that we aim to provide is fantastic for the guests, the staff, the hotel and the area.”

Park Hall Hotel General Manager Joji Easo added: “This is a huge achievement and we’re all absolutely delighted.”

Alongside Brookes Restaurant, two Michelin starred eatery Moor Hall and its sister venue The Barn at Moor Hall – which are run by Adlington-born chef Mark Birchall – were also included on the list.

Mark Birchall (Image via networklondonPR)

Mark, who studied at Runshaw College, said: “It’s always great to have our achievements recognised, not just for me but for the whole team.

“I’m always keen to support my home county and hopefully inspire the next generation of chefs.”

In June, Moor Hall at Aughton, near Ormskirk, was crowned the best restaurant in Britain at The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2019.

It gained its first Michelin star just six months after opening in 2017, with its second earlier this year.

Moor Hall and Brookes Restaurant are two of 24 Lancashire restaurants that have been included in the AA’s The Restaurant Guide 2020.

Others include:

• The Parkers Arms at Clitheroe

• The Cartford Inn at Great Eccleston

• Best Western Lothersdale Hotel at Morecambe

• Lancaster House at Lancaster

• The Spa Hotel, Ribby Hall Village, at Wrea Green

• The Royal Oak at Riley Green

• Hipping Hall at Cowan Bridge

• Northcote Restaurant at Lango