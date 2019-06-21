Cheapest summer holiday destinations - according to TravelSupermarket

Have your say

Holidays can be expensive, with some costing a lot of money if you want to travel further afield or as a family.

But travel comparison site TravelSupermarket has now revealed this summer’s top 20 holiday deals. These are the cheapest countries to travel to.

The list, which is tailored to families, ranks Kotos in Corfu, Greece as top.

Greece comes out on top

Specific locations were analysed for the median seven night package holiday price during the summer school holidays.

The average costs of staying in Kotos is £56.25 per person per night, while Golden Sands in Bulgaria comes in at £60.29 per person per night, ranking second.

Research found that Costa Brava, in Spain, costs an average of £61.30 per person per night, and Sidari (also in Corfu) ranks fourth place, costing £61.94 per person per night.

The Neapolitan Riviera, in Italy, claimed the fifth spot, costing £63.82 per person per night.

Perhaps surprisingly, the survey also revealed that some shorter haul packages were actually more expensive than long haul packages.

Cheapest summer 2019 package holidays for families (median price per person, per night)

- Kavos, Corfu, Greece - £56.25

- Golden Sands and Albena, Bulgaria - £60.29

- Costa Brava, Spain - £61.30

- Sidari, Corfu, Greece - £61.94

- Neapolitan Riviera, Italy - £63.82

- Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria - £64.08

- Malia, Crete - £65.72

- Valencia, Spain - £67.40

- Bourgas (Sunny Beach and Nesebar), Bulgaria - £67.50

- Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain - £68.41