Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets safe while travelling as the UK swelters in a heatwave.

It comes as hot weather alerts have been upgraded to amber in five UK regions as temperatures this weekend are forecast to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife.

The temperatures are high enough to create health risks for humans and have prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of leaving dogs and other pets in hot cars.

Despite repeated warnings from animal welfare charities, many people still think it is acceptable to leave a dog or other pet in a car on a hot day, as long as it’s in the shade or the windows are left open.

However, even on a relatively mild day, the inside of a car can become dangerously hot in a short period of time. The RSPCA warns that with an outside temperature of 22 degrees, the inside of a car can reach a dangerous 47 degrees within an hour. A dog trapped in that sort of heat is at risk from fatal heatstroke or a heart attack.

Leaving windows open isn’t enough to ensure pets stay cool on hot days

Is it illegal to leave a dog in a hot car?

It is not illegal to leave a pet unattended in a car. However, if the animal becomes ill or dies due to being left, you can be charged with animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

In such cases, you can be sentenced to up to 51 weeks in jail and hit with a fine of up to £20,000. In 2017 one pet owner was fined nearly £2,000 when his three dogs died after being left for five hours in a hot car.

How to take care of your dog in hot weather

If you’re travelling with a dog in hot weather, take plenty of breaks and keep them well hydrated

If you are travelling with your pet some simple steps will keep them safe and comfortable.

Firstly, ensure your dog is able to stay cool on a journey using air conditioning or by opening a window. Bring plenty of fresh drinking water, and a bowl and take plenty of breaks to allow them to have a drink. If you suspect the dog might be too hot, stop somewhere safe and give him a good drink of water, preferably in the shade.

If you suspect your dog is developing heatstroke on a journey, stop somewhere safe and take him into the shade or to somewhere cool.

Signs of heat exhaustion/heatstroke include excessive thirst, heavy panting, rapid pulse, fever, vomiting, glazed eyes, dizziness and lethargy.