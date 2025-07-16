Review: MG3 Hybrid

MG3 Hybrid

Julie Marshall finds the frugal MG3 can also deliver the power

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MG cars have a lineage that stretches back to the 1920s in Oxford. Since then, there have been a bewildering number of owners and mergers culminating with Chinese state-owned carmaker SAIC Motor, which took over control in December 2007.

The last five years have seen an increase in sales of MG cars, and the company has enjoyed considerable success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, the SMMT reported a total of 44,046 UK new car registrations for MG and this year to date it already stands at 42,617.

MG3 Hybrid

And the MG HS SUV was the fifth best-selling car in the UK in June with 3,567 registrations.

The MG3 reviewed here is a hybrid and powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine boosted by a 100kW electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery. Together, they will take the little car from 0-62mph in eight seconds.

There’s no need to switch between the various power modes; it’s all done automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At slow, city speeds, the car operates on battery power alone and responds like a typical EV. When you head out on the open road and need a burst of speed, then hybrid or pure power comes into play. It’s not always a smooth transition, however.

The result is official fuel consumption of 64.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 100g/km. Without trying too hard, we achieved an MPG in the mid-50s, and with more careful use of the accelerator, it would be easy to get close to the claimed figure.

The MG3 looks pretty good with sharp lines and a nicely styled front end with a wide open grille. It’s not too futuristic and, like some MGs of the past, will undoubtedly find favour among more mature drivers.

The interior is again non-threatening and quite smart. There’s a fair bit of scratchy plastic, but the steering wheel is reassuringly padded, and the leather-style front seats with six-way adjustability, which came in our Trophy-spec model, proved supportive and comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the car’s functions are accessed through the 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It is easy enough to use and responds well.

A bank of shortcut buttons is included for the most important functions that need to be accessed on the move.

The MG3 is very well equipped for the price - it starts at £18,495 - and all models have air conditioning and a rear view camera, which in Trophy spec is a 360° model, which is pretty impressive.

Cruise control also comes as standard, and there is a whole raft of driver assistance aids. Some are more welcome than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It beeped approximately 22 times in the vicinity of every speed camera, which is most annoying. I’m not a fan of lane keeping assist and usually turn it off, but others, such as blind zone detection and rear cross traffic alert, are most welcome.

MG3 Hybrid

Price: £20,495 (£21,040 as tested)

Engine: 1.5 litre petrol and 100kW electric moto

Power: 191bhp

Torque: 313lb/ft

Transmission: Three-speed automatic

Top speed: 106mph

0-62mph: 8 seconds

Economy: 64.2mpg

CO 2 emissions:100g/km