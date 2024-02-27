New electric charging points go live in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With one in five UK cars now being battery-electric vehicles, the decision to install new charging points at Bowker on the Docks in Preston reflects the increasing popularity of the growing BMW and MINI hybrid and electric models.

All charging points are now available for Bowker BMW and MINI customer use at Preston, with Blackburn to follow later this year. The charging points are able to charge at either 22kw or 50kw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Bowker Motor Group, Jonathan Rogan said: “This is great news for Bowker customers. Investing in new EV chargers helps with three key priorities for Bowker Motor Group. Firstly, we always seek to reinvest in our business to benefit the local area. The new electric chargers will undoubtedly help with that.

Bowker Motor Group Million Pound Charger Investment

“Secondly, the new chargers reflect a more environmentally-considerate way to power vehicles. We are not surprised by the Global popularity of technology that is better for the planet. And finally, by reinvesting, we build a better local economy when we employ the services and expertise of local suppliers whenever we can.”

Lancashire-based electric charging installer Smart EV Solutions is installing the new Bowker Motor Group EV chargers. Based in Preston, Smart EV Solutions specialises in commercial and domestic electric charger installations. Established in 2020, the Preston electrical contractors have already installed more than 100 EV chargers and have seen substantial growth in the investment companies that are installing EV chargers over the past 12 months.

The EV charger investment continues Bowker Motor Group’s long-held environmental focus. Ten years ago, Bowker BMW in Blackburn installed 206 new solar panels on the centre's roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the five-figure installation, the panels have delivered CO2 savings estimated at almost 500 tonnes. That amount is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 80,000 trees grown from seedlings during the same time.