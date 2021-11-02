Mini Shadow Edition range expands to hatch, convertible and electric models

Mini had added its blacked-out Shadow Edition specification to the Hatch, Convertible and Electric models. Prices start from £22,340, and all three are available to order from today.

Design

Replicating the Shadow Editions of the Clubman and Countryman, the new models get Midnight Black metallic paint, a contrasting silver roof, silver door mirrors and Piano Black exterior trim. There are also model-specific decals on the bonnet and front wings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the Mini Hatch and Convertible Shadow Edition models are based on Sport trim-level cars. That means they already come complete with a John Cooper Works bodykit, a larger rear spoiler, front and rear LED lights, plus 18-inch alloys.

The Electric version is based on the range-topping Level 3 specification. That means a head-up display, parking assist, adaptive LED headlights and 17-inch alloys are all standard.

Interior

Inside the cabin, all three models have a piano black dashboard trim, unique treadplates plus an anthracite headliner. Out too go the standard seats to be replaced by John Cooper Works sports seats. A new sports steering wheel is also standard across the trio.

In addition to the styling tweaks, the Shadow Edition cars all gain extra kit, including automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, an intelligent emergency call function and the larger 8.8-inch infotainment system as standard.

Price

As for prices? The thee-door Hatch starts at £22,340 rising to £23,040 for the five-door. The entry price for the Convertible is £25,600. The Cooper or Cooper S petrol engines are available on all three models.

The base petrol unit is a 134bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 162lb ft to torque. Standard for is a six-speed manual ‘box, though an eight-speed auto is an optional £1,400.

The Cooper S meanwhile delivers 176bhp and 207lb ft of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol powerplant. That results in a 0–62mph in 6.6 seconds for the thee-door, and a top speed of 146mph. Again a six-speed manual is standard, though there’s also a seven-speed double-clutch auto on the options list.