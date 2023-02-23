Lancashire learner drivers beware! These are the 8 surprising reasons why learners are failing their driving tests

Experienced drivers may find these reasons for failure as truly bizarre as most of us make these so-called mistakes every time we get behind the wheel - but on the driving test there is no excuse for errors.

The latest data shows that less than 50% of learner drivers are passing their test, so it’s now more important than ever to be ready for the exam.

Young drivers need to ensure they are fully prepared for the driving test and understand all the rules of the road.

With the DVSA backlog causing some learners to wait up to six months for a shot at taking their test, understanding all of the reasons for potential failure is crucial.

These are the eight surprising reasons for failing the driving test:

Driving over a mini roundabout

It might be tempting to drive over the small white circle marking a mini roundabout - but the Highway Code clearly states that all vehicles must drive around the central markings. Except for large vehicles which are physically incapable of driving around it.

Not using the bus lane

As the natural driving position is in the left hand lane, a driving test can quickly result in a fail if the learner does not use the correct lane. This includes bus lanes; when outside the hours of operation this far left lane must be used as a normal carriageway. Failing to look at the road signs correctly will mean not passing the test, despite experienced drivers often not knowing if they should be using the bus lane.

Driving too slow

It’s an obvious mistake that speeding whilst sitting the driving test will result in a fail - but learners can also fail for driving too slowly. This especially happens on dual carriageways where pupils fail to get up fast enough to the national speed limit, or fail to match the speed of other vehicles when merging from the slip lane.

Not operating switches quickly enough

Learners must remember not to get so caught up in the driving test that they forget to operate the necessary switches when the weather changes. It is not the examiner’s responsibility to inform the pupil that they should turn on their headlights or windscreen wipers - any examiner interruption will result in a fail. Equally, learners could fail if they don’t operate the necessary switch quick enough thus compromising vision and road safety.

Forcing vehicles to slow down or speed up

Although this seems to be a common occurrence on the roads amongst experienced drivers, if a learner on their test causes another road user to make an evasive action, they’ll end up with a fail. For example, if an oncoming vehicle had to slow down slightly as the learner merged onto a roundabout or from a junction.

Changing lanes on a roundabout

It can be easy to accidentally get into the wrong lane whilst approaching a big roundabout and only notice when it’s too late. If this happens it’s crucial to stay in the wrong lane and go around the roundabout again, as changing lanes whilst on the roundabout is dangerous and is against the rules of the road.

Thanking other drivers

It’s seen everyday on UK roads but if a learner puts their hand up to say thank you, they’ll most likely be hit with a fail. The Highway Code states that two hands must be on the wheel at all times wherever possible - so excluding putting on the headlights for example - but lifting a hand up to say thanks is seen as unnecessary and could be viewed as not having proper control of the car.

Flashing motorists

Common road etiquette is often to flash any oncoming drivers to warn them about a potential hazard up ahead, or speed camera. But the road law makes it clear that whoever is behind the wheel should only flash their headlights to let other drivers be aware of their presence. Flashing drivers on a test will most likely result in a fail for not following the Highway Code, despite most experienced drivers doing this regularly.

Founder and CEO of Quotezone.co.uk, Greg Wilson, said: “Most reasons for failing a driving test are pretty well known amongst learner drivers - like not checking your mirrors enough or ineffective observations at junctions and roundabouts.

“But we’ve found those driving test fails which are much less reported, and will probably surprise novice and experienced drivers alike.