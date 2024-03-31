Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When I first stepped into the Ribble Cycles showroom in Clitheroe, I was taken back by its sleek, modern look and this continued into the actual buying experience.

The highly successful UK bike brand have multiple showrooms across the country and this particular location was unlike anything I'd ever seen with it's state of the art interactive technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The showroom staff and bike experts were on hand to run me through what a customer might expect if they wished to purchase one of their products.

First, I was asked what type of bike whether that be a road or racing bike and what sort of budget I had to work with.

Then I was recommended a specific bike model to which I said it looked all good to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that, I was taken to their in-store sizing guide which took the form of a piece of cycling equipment which was adjusted to fit the bike to my size and make sure riding was comfortable.

A staff member walking me through the measurement process on the sizing bike.

Finally, I was shown a large interactive console where I could make adjustments to my boke order by way of parts as well as pick a colour to which they had millions of options.

Overall I was shocked at how supported I felt throughout the whole buying process and seeing all the parts, sizing and colours up close rounded off the interactive feel.

I was also given a live demonstration of a service that Ribble Cycles offer called Ribble Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Ribble Cycles, Andy Smallwood said: “From a customer contact point of view we have Ribble Live.

“Ribble Live is a one-way video linkup where you get access into our Clitheroe showroom and you can talk to one of the experts and see the product firsthand.

“These experts can talk you through the optionality and design of each bike from anywhere in the world.

“We feel that this experience gives customers a real immersion into the showroom which gives them the best possible buying experience.”