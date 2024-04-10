Burnley crowned UK’s most affordable area for solo renters
Burnley has been revealed to be the most affordable town to live in the country following a new study.
The study, conducted by Hiatt Hardware, looked into the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom home across the UK, to unveil which UK towns can be crowned as the most affordable property hotspots for solo renters.
Burnley was ranked first for the cheapest area for solo renters in the UK, costing a monthly average of £370 for a one-bedroom home.
In addition to the town’s affordability, Burnley is nestled in the Lancashire countryside, providing residents with ample picturesque landscapes and nature walks.
For those who crave city-life, both Manchester and Leeds are conveniently within a one-hour journey away.
The research also revealed that of all renters in the UK, 28% choose to live alone with the average monthly rent of a one-bedroom property being £606.
Burnley’s average monthly rent being over £200 cheaper than this average shows how affordable the area is for lone renters.
