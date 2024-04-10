Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley has been revealed to be the most affordable town to live in the country following a new study.

The study, conducted by Hiatt Hardware, looked into the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom home across the UK, to unveil which UK towns can be crowned as the most affordable property hotspots for solo renters.

A table listing the most affordable UK areas based on monthly rent for a one bedroom property.

Burnley was ranked first for the cheapest area for solo renters in the UK, costing a monthly average of £370 for a one-bedroom home.

In addition to the town’s affordability, Burnley is nestled in the Lancashire countryside, providing residents with ample picturesque landscapes and nature walks.

For those who crave city-life, both Manchester and Leeds are conveniently within a one-hour journey away.

The research also revealed that of all renters in the UK, 28% choose to live alone with the average monthly rent of a one-bedroom property being £606.

Burnley’s average monthly rent being over £200 cheaper than this average shows how affordable the area is for lone renters.