Bright, spacious and contemporary. The perfect first home

Three bed semi-detached is in a great area

This perfect three bedroom family home is located in the residential area of Lea and is close to many amenities.

It boasts flexible living accommodation that would be ideal for a first time buyer. Some other features of this property include newly laid carpets and a kitchen with integrated appliances.

The property briefly comprises of an entrance porch with a wooden inner door through to the hallway, two reception rooms, newly fitted modern kitchen with high gloss walls, base units, wood-effect rolled-over edge surfaces, Lamona bowl sink with drainer and a swan neck tap, integrated Lamona oven with a matching above four ring hob with splash back and extractor fan, integrated fridge and freezer as well as plumbing for a washing machine.

To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a three-piece family bathroom.

The property has a spacious paved driveway with a neighbouring low maintenance lawn, detached garage fitted with an up-and-over door and a private rear garden with an artificial turf seating area, offering great outdoor space.

Address: Blackpool Road, Lea

Price: £149,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811