Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Chew’s Yard is returning to Preston permanently, bringing together all the best elements of independent trading as part of a new cultural destination on Market Street West called Market Street Social. The space is set to host a mix of live music, DJs, family-friendly events, and creative sessions.

Christine Cort and and Ben Casey

Chew’s Yard was created by Preston-born designer Ben Casey, who was responsible for redesigning Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium and bringing the National Football Museum to the city, and Christine Cort, the former global marketing director for Time Out. The pair also co-founded the renowned Manchester International Festival together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated next to Preston Playhouse, Chew’s Yard is set to blend cultural activities with food, drink, and entertainment. Opening on Thursday 2nd May at midday with a packed programme of events, singer-songwriter Rachel Waring will perform at the venue’s unveiling, followed by Lancaster’s 25 strong drumming group Samba Espirito, who will be snaking along Market Street West from Chain House Brewery to Chew's Yard during a free opening event starting at 7pm.

Chew’s Yard, Preston

With the Chew’s Yard Market also returning on May 4, the venue also boasts a beautiful landscaped garden courtyard with suntrap outdoor bar. A number of independent traders are also preparing to set up shop at Chew’s Yard, including artisanal grub and gin vendors Trough, plant-based kebab specialists Seitanic, South American street food doyens Chamo, Detroit pizza peddlers Two Guns, alcoholic beverage aficionados Escapade, and Lancaster-based coffee roasters Atkinsons Coffee.