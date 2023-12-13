Barton Grange Christmas Displays.

The team at Barton Grange is celebrating after being awarded The Best Christmas Garden Centre in the North West by The Garden Centre Association.

Judges assessed the centre on its festive displays, creativity, ambience, stock range, tidiness and customer service. After an inspection in November, Barton Grange was selected as the Christmas cracker of the North West region!

GCA judge Phil McCann says: “It is always a treat to visit Barton Grange and this year I genuinely think they have surpassed previous efforts – and that’s saying something! The Christmas decoration displays are sensational with so much creativity and attention to detail.

“The charity tie-ups are super, and throughout the centre the quality of products is top class and so tempting. For me the friendliness, knowledge and customer focussed team members is fantastic. It was a real pleasure to visit.”

This year’s overall concept is Making Christmas Magical for 60 Years to celebrate the garden centre’s special diamond anniversary.

Featuring a fabulous range of festive styles, themes include the houseplant-inspired Scrumptious Green, a gorgeous pastel-infused Floral Sorbet and the vibrant red Starburst. Sleigh Ride is a traditional display filled with nostalgic Christmas touches and Crystal Snowflake is a glittering winter wonderland theme.

David Fawcett-Ropner, display manager at Barton Grange, says: “It’s wonderful to be recognised for all the hard work everyone throughout the garden centre has put in to make our displays so magical. Each year, we try to come up with new and innovative ideas to inspire our customers.

“It’s a long creative process that starts a whole year in advance, and we’re delighted to see all the effort and commitment being rewarded by the GCA.”

Barton Grange also hosts special late-night shopping events from 4pm to 8pm every Tuesday to Saturday until December 16th with a stunning Light Trail, VR Sleigh Ride, festive menus and Christmas music.