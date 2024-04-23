Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chorley pensioner felt less than blessed when she discovered the haunting image of a crucified Jesus peering at her from a tub of butter.

Kim Plummer said her nan was startled to find her butter covered by the grisly image after shopping at the Asda superstore in town.

“Anyone else had this?,” asked Kim on a local Facebook page.

“My nan bought her butter from Asda and instead of the bit of paper covering it, this was inside when she opened it!”

The evangelist leaflet was found wrapped inside a tub of butter by an Asda shopper in Chorley

‘Spreading the Word’

Some recognised the leaflet, saying evangelists had been handing them out around town earlier that day.

“They were giving these leaflets out after the St George’s parade. Definitely take it back, it’s been tampered with,” said Susan Wilson.

What did Asda say?

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are investigating how this happened and can reassure our customers that no other products at this store have been affected.

“We advise customers that if they see something that doesn’t seem right with a product to immediately make us aware so we can look into the matter.

“We have apologised to this customer for any inconvenience this has caused and have replaced the product.”

And it’s not the first time Jesus’s teachings were found hidden in Asda groceries.

“Please take it back to the customer service desk,” said former Asda worker Claire Georgey, “as all the other butters will need checking.”

“I used to work there and someone had put one of these in a jar of coffee and a customer found it.