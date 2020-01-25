An unmissable opportunity for contemporary living with beautiful outdoor space

Have your say

This deceptively spacious semi detached property is in a popular location

An unmissable opportunity to purchase this deceptively spacious semi detached property; nestled in a quiet yet popular location within Fulwood.

-

The property is convenient for local amenities such as several schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, bus routes and main motorway connections.

Benefitting from a recently constructed extension to the rear of the property, allowing an abundance of contemporary living space.

On internal inspection the property briefly comprises; entrance hallway, lounge, modern open plan kitchen with high gloss wall and base units, some integrated appliances and a central island and family area, a modern three piece bathroom suite and three sizeable bedrooms.

Externally the property affords a spacious driveway to the front and side, providing ample off road parking and a beautifully tended rear garden offering great outdoor space, ideal for evening entertainment.

-

Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate the superb property on offer. Currently being offered with no further chain.

Address: St Clares Avenue, Fulwood

Price: £187,500

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399122