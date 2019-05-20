Aldi’s Wine Club will send free wine to members for 3 months - how to apply

If you’re a lover of wine or see yourself as a budding expert, Aldi’s Wine Club is looking for new members to sample and review a range of different wines.

The budget supermarket chain is searching for members to join a new panel on its Wine Club - with free bottles for those who take part.

What is Aldi’s Wine Club?

Aldi wants “burgeoning wine experts” as part of this club, who will taste a range of Aldi’s wines, alongside being sent two bottles every month for three months from their range.

An advert for the Wine Club on the company's website states: “Know a thing or two about your grapes? Fancy yourself as a wine expert? Well now you have the chance to have your say as we are after budding wine connoisseurs to join our new panel.

"Every three months we will select 30 burgeoning wine experts to join us on a tasting journey of Aldi’s delicious wines.

"Being part of the panel means that you’ll be the first to hear about our award-winning wines, and we’ll send you two delicious bottles every month for three months from our range.

"All we ask it that you taste and review the wines in a tweet using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

"Along with the wines, to help you with your monthly reviews we’ll also send you a selection of tasting notes to guide you on everything from the aroma and body to the taste."

How can I apply?

Those wanting to join Aldi’s Wine Club need to send an email to wineclub@aldi.co.uk, including the following information:

- Your name

- The name of your Twitter account

- No more than 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected to become part of the Aldi Wine Club

- Proof of age

The closing date for entries is Monday June 3 2019.

For more information about Aldi’s Wine Club or for further terms and conditions, visit aldi.co.uk/wines/about-our-wines/aldi-wine-club.

