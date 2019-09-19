Impressive character home has lots of outdoor space

A superb detached four-bedroom family home on a generous plot on Garstang Road.

This is an opportunity not to be missed to acquire this stunning detached property; set within a very generous and private plot in the much sought after location of Fulwood.

This impressive character property offers an abundance of living space and hosts a medley of modern and traditional features throughout.

The property comprises of an inviting entrance hallway, downstairs cloakroom, main lounge with dining area, second reception room, contemporary breakfast kitchen with central island and utility.

To the first floor there is a four-piece suite family bathroom and four sizable bedrooms with an en-suite to the master bedroom. There is also an additional loft room. There is a spacious driveway for off-road parking and beautifully manicured front and rear gardens.

Viewings are highly recommended to appreciate this fantastic property on offer.

It is currently being offered with no further chain.

Address: Garstang Road, Fulwood

Price: £550,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399122