A home with plenty of room for the family

Extended semi is in a great location

A spacious extended family home offering a separate additional reception room ideal as a play room for younger children or office space for professionals working from home.

It is in a great location for amenities, schools and transport links.

There is an entrance porch, entrance hallway, lounge diner, additional reception room and breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of modern gloss front wall and base units with integrated appliances comprising gas hob with extractor hood over, oven and microwave, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

The first floor has the three bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom.

With off-road parking and a gravel patio to the front and private gardens to the rear, the property offers great outdoor aspects.

Address: Greenacres Avenue, Kirkham

Price: £160,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000