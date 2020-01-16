A family home in an idyllic setting

Have your say

Detached village property enjoys extensive views

Here is a home with views that extend far over surrounding countryside.

-

Within the pretty village of Woodplumpton, this well-presented detached property has four bedrooms, and is ideal for a family.

An entrance hall leads to two reception rooms, one of which can be used as a fourth bedroom if preferred.

A first reception room has a beamed ceiling, with a gas fire and stone hearth, surround and mantle.

The plush family dining kitchen has fitted appliances, and sliding doors lead through to the light and airy conservatory.

-

There is also a separate utility room with a side door to the garden, and a modern ground floor shower room for convenience.

One reception room can be reached by a separate staircase, with further stairs leading up to the rooms on the first floor.

Here there is the master bedroom offering plenty of space and comfort, along with stunning rural views and its own en-suite shower room facility.

There are two further double bedrooms, and a four piece family bathroom with a jacuzzi-style bath and a separate shower cubicle.

-

The property has a paved driveway providing ample parking, and a double garage with electric up and over doors.

Well tended rear gardens, with patios and a summerhouse, offer both space and privacy to be enjoyed in the summer months, with fields adjoining.

Address: Woodchurch, Woodplumpton

Price: £499,950

-

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811