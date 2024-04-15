Visitors to Accrington town centre were treated to a spectacular display of music, art and creativity on Saturday April 13, as the Accrington Spring Parade took centre stage.

The parade began at the top of Broadway at 2pm, before embarking on an entertaining journey through the town centre, before ending with the grand finale in the grounds of St James' Church.

There was a real carnival atmosphere throughout, and those attending also got to enjoy remarkable musical performances from the world famous Accrington Pipe Band and Accrington-based drumming band Suco Samba.

Following the parade, the public got the chance to take a closer look and ask questions about the fascinating costumes and props.

Lucy Dusgate, Head of Culture in Hyndburn, said: "Thank you to everyone who has joined us in Accrington town centre for what has been a tremendous community event.

"Accrington Spring Parade really has showcased the creativity, community spirit and rich cultural heritage of Hyndburn, and to see that embraced by the local community makes us all very proud. Well done to everyone involved!"

Here are 60 wonderful pictures of the event:

1 . The Accrington Spring Parade 1 The Accrington Spring Parade took place in Accrington Town Centre over the weekend.

