Bringing the culture, vibes, and music of the Caribbean to Preston, the event was a wonderful celebration of the city’s African-Caribbean and mixed-race community, with visitors revelling in the live music, dancing, cricket, food stalls selling countless international cuisines, and dancing.

First established in 2013 as a family-orientated, multi-generational, cross-cultural festival, Windrush 76 both acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of people from the Caribbean who came to England to help rebuild Britain after World War II.

The celebration reaffirms Caribbean identity, history, and culture for the descendants of the Windrush generation and the wider community, with this year’s festival acting as a meeting space for friends, families, and communities to come together, share stories, and remember the past.

Here are some of our best pictures from the sun-dappled event...

