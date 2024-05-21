25 of the best places to take in Lancashire’s stunning views - including Darwen Tower and Blackpool Tower

By Sam Quine
Published 21st May 2024, 12:35 BST

Wanting to get a picturesque view of Lancashire? Here are some of the county’s best scenic spots.

From beautiful spanning countryside to idyllic beaches, Lancashire boasts some incredible views for residents and visitors alike.

Known for its many impressive landmarks and abundances of country walks, there really are some sights to behold in the county.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best views in Lancashire were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best scenic spots in Lancashire - including Darwen Tower and Blackpool Tower:

Earnsdale Road, Darwen, Lancashire BB3 0LA | Historical Landmark

1. Darwen Tower

Earnsdale Road, Darwen, Lancashire BB3 0LA | Historical Landmark

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction

2. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

Clitheroe BB7 1AZ | Historical Landmark

3. Clitheroe Castle

Clitheroe BB7 1AZ | Historical Landmark Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Morecambe LA5 8JR | Beach/Bay

4. Morecambe Bay

Morecambe LA5 8JR | Beach/Bay Photo: Stephen Taylor

