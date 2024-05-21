From beautiful spanning countryside to idyllic beaches, Lancashire boasts some incredible views for residents and visitors alike.

Known for its many impressive landmarks and abundances of country walks, there really are some sights to behold in the county.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best views in Lancashire were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best scenic spots in Lancashire - including Darwen Tower and Blackpool Tower:

1 . Darwen Tower Earnsdale Road, Darwen, Lancashire BB3 0LA | Historical Landmark Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Tower Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography Photo Sales