25 of the best nail salons in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington according to TripAdvisor

Wondering where to get your nails done? Here are 25 of east Lancashire’s best rated salons.

By Sam Quine
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT

There are plenty of great nail salons across east Lancashire which you may not have heard of or been recommended.

Like any service, people often use nail salons through word of mouth recommendations so we wanted to highlight some stellar salons in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here are 25 of the best nail salons in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

1. Perfect Polish

2. Pink Nails

3. Pure Indulgence

4. Pure Perfection

