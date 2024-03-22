There are plenty of great nail salons across east Lancashire which you may not have heard of or been recommended.

Like any service, people often use nail salons through word of mouth recommendations so we wanted to highlight some stellar salons in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here are 25 of the best nail salons in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

1 . Perfect Polish 10 Fleet Walk, Burnley BB11 1QE | 4.6 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) Photo Sales

2 . Pink Nails 40 Broadway, Accrington BB5 1EW | 4.6 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) Photo Sales

3 . Pure Indulgence 300 Bolton Rd, Blackburn BB2 4HY | 4.9 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . Pure Perfection 24 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN | 4.9 out of 5 (322 Google reviews) Photo Sales