25 of Lancashire’s best-rated tattoo parlours to visit in 2024 - including shops in Preston and Blackpool

Fancy getting that tattoo that you’ve always wanted? Here’s some of the best parlours in Lancashire.

By Sam Quine
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:47 BST

Tattoos are becoming more popular year on year with people across the country opting to get inked up at their local tattoo parlour.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

However many people are hesitant due to lack of knowledge on where to get one done, so we wanted to highlight some stellar parlours in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best tattoo parlours in Lancashire in places such as Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn:

True Colours, 14 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU | 4.9 out of 5 (1062 Google reviews)

1. True Colours

True Colours, 14 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU | 4.9 out of 5 (1062 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews)

2. Mania Tattoo

28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
2b King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (59 Google reviews)

3. Grafix Tattoo Studio

2b King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (59 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Studio 81, 53 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT | 4.9 out of 5 (862 Google reviews)

4. Studio 81

Studio 81, 53 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT | 4.9 out of 5 (862 Google reviews)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolPeopleTripAdvisorBlackburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.