Tattoos are becoming more popular year on year with people across the country opting to get inked up at their local tattoo parlour.

However many people are hesitant due to lack of knowledge on where to get one done, so we wanted to highlight some stellar parlours in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 25 of the best tattoo parlours in Lancashire in places such as Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn:

1 . True Colours True Colours, 14 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU | 4.9 out of 5 (1062 Google reviews) Photo Sales

2 . Mania Tattoo 28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews) Photo Sales

3 . Grafix Tattoo Studio 2b King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . Studio 81 Studio 81, 53 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT | 4.9 out of 5 (862 Google reviews) Photo Sales