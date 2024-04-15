With so many brands and global chains dominating the high streets, it can be easy to forget about some local independent businesses.

Many of these businesses work tirelessly to provide for their local communities where they are providing a service or selling a product.

After asking readers of the Lancashire Post where the best independent businesses are, we wanted to highlight some so you can show your support.

So here are 25 of Lancashire’s best independent businesses:

1 . The Hand & Dagger Treales Rd, Preston PR4 0SA | Pub Photo Sales

2 . The Hive 4 Thomas's Weind, Garstang, Preston PR3 1LL | Gift Shop Photo Sales

3 . The Mill House 64A Berry Ln, Longridge, Preston PR3 3WH | Gift Shop Photo Sales

4 . The Pantry 61 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA | Cafe Photo Sales