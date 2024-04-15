25 independent businesses in Lancashire that you should visit in 2024 - including shops in Preston and Leyland

Been looking to support a local independent business? Here are some in Lancashire that you should check out.

By Sam Quine
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:56 BST

With so many brands and global chains dominating the high streets, it can be easy to forget about some local independent businesses.

Many of these businesses work tirelessly to provide for their local communities where they are providing a service or selling a product.

After asking readers of the Lancashire Post where the best independent businesses are, we wanted to highlight some so you can show your support.

So here are 25 of Lancashire’s best independent businesses:

Treales Rd, Preston PR4 0SA | Pub

1. The Hand & Dagger

4 Thomas's Weind, Garstang, Preston PR3 1LL | Gift Shop

2. The Hive

64A Berry Ln, Longridge, Preston PR3 3WH | Gift Shop

3. The Mill House

61 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA | Cafe

4. The Pantry

