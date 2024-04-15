With so many brands and global chains dominating the high streets, it can be easy to forget about some local independent businesses.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Many of these businesses work tirelessly to provide for their local communities where they are providing a service or selling a product.
After asking readers of the Lancashire Post where the best independent businesses are, we wanted to highlight some so you can show your support.
So here are 25 of Lancashire’s best independent businesses:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.